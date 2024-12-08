Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syrian army says operations ongoing against 'terrorist group' in key regions

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 14:56

The Syrian army said early on Sunday that its forces were pressing ahead with military operations against "terrorist groups" in the countryside of Hama, Homs, and Deraa, areas that have witnessed escalating clashes in recent days.

The statement comes after rebel forces announced on television they had freed Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Syrian army said there was a need for awareness of what it described as a large-scale plot targeting the country, urging citizens to remain vigilant in defending Syria's stability and sovereignty.

Syrian rebel supporters enter embassy in Athens, police intervene
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:37 PM
Iran says only Syrians can decide on their country's fate
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:07 PM
Netanyahu: Assad's defeat is direct result of Israeli action
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:01 PM
Syrian rebel commander Julani says there is no room for turning back
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:35 PM
Egypt calls on all parties in Syria to preserve capabilities of state
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:16 PM
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in, Italian foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:14 PM
Russia says Syria's Assad has left country and given orders for peaceful power handover
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:43 PM
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday, sources say
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:39 PM
Iranian embassy stormed in Damascus
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:33 PM
Suspected Israeli strike in Mazzeh district of Damascus - report
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:27 PM
Lebanese army deploys units to northern, eastern borders with Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:04 PM
UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 PM
Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:59 AM
IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:54 AM