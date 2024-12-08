Syrian army says operations ongoing against 'terrorist group' in key regions

The Syrian army said early on Sunday that its forces were pressing ahead with military operations against "terrorist groups" in the countryside of Hama, Homs, and Deraa, areas that have witnessed escalating clashes in recent days.

The statement comes after rebel forces announced on television they had freed Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The Syrian army said there was a need for awareness of what it described as a large-scale plot targeting the country, urging citizens to remain vigilant in defending Syria's stability and sovereignty.