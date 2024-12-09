IDF announces four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Four soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the military IDF announced on Monday.

The four soldiers were Major (Res.) Evgeny Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Ya’acov; Captain (Res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavi; Staff-Sergeant-Major (Res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose, 28, from Bet Shemesh; and Sergeant-Major (Res.) Erez Ben Efraim, 25, from Ramat Gan.

The four served in the 9263rd Battalion of the 226th Brigade. IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades. November 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the deaths of Maj. (res.) Zinershain, Capt. (res.) Rubinshtein, St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Negose and Sgt.-Maj (res.) Ben Efraim, raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 813.