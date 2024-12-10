Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pope Francis to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Italy on Thursday

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2024 14:37

Pope Francis will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, the Vatican said in a planning note on Tuesday.

Abbas is traveling to Italy this week, where he is expected also to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Francis and Abbas have met several times. The pope has recently become more vocal in his criticism of Israel's military campaign in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The pope in October criticized the "shameful inability" of the international community to bring an end to the war.

Francis, leader of the global Catholic Church since 2013, has also criticized Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah targets as going "beyond morality."

Abbas and Francis last met at the Vatican in November 2021. On Thursday, the Palestinian leader is expected to have a meeting with Francis at the Vatican's apostolic palace before also meeting with the Catholic Church's top diplomatic officials.

FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 02:36 PM
Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for subdural hematoma, stable in ICU
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 01:25 PM
UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:29 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM
Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:08 AM
UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:05 AM