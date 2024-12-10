Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN envoy warns against sending refugees back to Syria too soon

By REUTERS

The UN special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday European nations should not rush to repatriate refugees to the country following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government, and he urged foreign players, including Israel, not to intervene militarily.

Syria remained in disorder three days after Assad's overthrow, with conflict continuing in the northeast and Israel bombing targets and expanding its buffer zone inside the country.

"The situation in Syria is still fluid," Geir Pedersen told a news conference at the United Nations' Geneva headquarters.

While many Syrians were eager to return home, "there are livelihood challenges still. The humanitarian situation is disastrous. The economy has collapsed.

"(Going back) is something many, many Syrians are hoping for, but let's makes sure the international community is helping them in this process," he said.

Stabbing attack in Karmiel police deemed suspected terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 03:16 PM
FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 02:36 PM
In Italy, Pope Francis will meet with Palestinian President Abbas
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:33 PM
Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for subdural hematoma, stable in ICU
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 01:25 PM
UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:29 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM