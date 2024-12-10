Satellite imagery shows Russian navy ships anchored off Syrian coast

Satellite imagery show that Russian naval ships have left Moscow's base at Tartous on Syria's coast and some have dropped anchor offshore following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

An image taken on December 9 by Planet Labs showed at least three vessels in Russia’s Mediterranean fleet, including two guided missile frigates and an oiler, moored around 13 km northwest of Tartous. The rest of the fleet could not be immediately located in satellite imagery.

In Moscow, Russia's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Moscow, which was an ally of the Assad regime for decades, is now scrambling to make a deal with the rebels who captured Syria in order to guarantee the safety of two strategically important military bases.