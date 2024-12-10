Syria's political transition should lead to non-sectarian governance, Blinken says

The United States fully supports Syria's political transition process and wants it to lead to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that meets international standards of transparency and accountability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The transition process and new government must also uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed," Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process," he added.