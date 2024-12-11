Jerusalem Post
FM Sa'ar congratulates Switzerland for designating Hamas as terror org.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar congratulated Switzerland for independently designating Hamas as a terrorist organization through primary legislation in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

"Switzerland has independently designated Hamas as a terrorist organization through primary legislation with overwhelming support.  I commend Switzerland for this critical step and urge other nations to follow suit. Hamas is one of the most heinous terror organizations in history—it must be recognized as such worldwide," Sa'ar posted.

