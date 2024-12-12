Hamas agrees to yield to two of Israel's 'key' demands in ceasefire deal - WSJ

Hamas has agreed to yield to two of Israel's "key demands" for a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Arab mediators.

According to the report, Hamas told the mediators for the first time that it would agree to a deal allowing the IDF to remain in Gaza temporarily during the pause in fighting.

It also added that Hamas handed over a list of hostages that included US citizens. The listed hostages would then reportedly be released under a "ceasefire pact."

Hamas has not released hostages since November last year.

The new plan was reportedly proposed by Egypt and backed by the US. The WSJ added that the plan "seeks to build on the momentum generated by the cease-fire in Lebanon," which was enacted last month.

This comes as hostage deal talks have picked up in recent days.

On Wednesday, Mossad chief David Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha to discuss the Gaza hostage deal and the ceasefire negotiations, according to two sources familiar with the details.

Barnea's visit to Qatar was part of efforts to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations for a deal and transition to direct talks between Israel and Hamas to finalize an agreement before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 of next year.

Walla contributed to this report.