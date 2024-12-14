Musician Gilad Vital from Shotei Ha'nevua killed in car accident at 54

Musician Gilad Vital, 54, one of the founders of the band "Shotei Ha'nevua" or "The Fools of Prophecy," died on Friday in a car accident.
Vital was riding a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on Highway 653 near Givat Ada.
His wife, Netali Shimon, wrote, "My beloved husband Gilad Vital Shimon went out for his last ride on the motorcycle and will not return. Go in peace, my love. Thank you for the time we had together."
Before his music career
Vital was born and raised in Metula and served as a combat soldier in Lebanon with the Golani Brigade. He began his musical career in 1994 alongside his friend Roi Levi. Together, they formed the electro-acoustic music duo Shotei Ha'nevua.
Throughout the 1990s, producer Amit Carmeli and band members Assi Gevati, Avraham Tal, and Idan Carmeli joined them. In 1998, the band released its debut album, which was a massive success, selling over 40,000 copies.