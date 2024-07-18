Tamar Festival turns 24: The popular Dead Sea musical extravaganza returns on Succot

MUST SEE

For the past close to quarter of a century, the Tamar Festival has provided a grand platform for a broad sweep of musical acts to strut their stuff in the desert. The 24th edition of the event is due to take place in the environs of the Dead Sea October 17-22 with a glittering array of A-listers as well as lesser known artists from the rock, pop, ethnic, hip-hop and other musical fields of play with which this country is blessed.

The five-day event kicks off in stellar style with iconic pop-rock singer Shlomo Artzi fronting the gala opener at Masada – the festival’s main venue – with Aviv Gefen and The Friends of Natasha guesting. Two days, later the same stage hosts a four-parter of Big Guns starting with alternative rock band Monica Sex getting the ball rolling, followed by ethnically-inclined rock megastar Beri Sacharoff; Rami Fortis, Sacharoff’s partner in the now-defunct Eighties alternative rock group Minimal Compact, and rocker Dudu Tasa. The guest list for the October 19 date ain’t bad either, with the likes of veterans vocalist Ricki Gal and rocker-crooner Corinne Alal, as well as young singer-songwriter Alma Gov. SINGER AND songwriter Hanan Ben Ari preforms at the annual Tamar Festival in the Dead Sea Masada site, September 2021 (credit: Tamar Hanan)

Seasoned guitarist-vocalist David Broza takes his regular sunrise spot in the wee hours of October 18 with popular singer Karolina adding her vocals and powerful stage presence to the show. Feted singer-songwriter Shlomi Shaban is also on the festival agenda, with kamanche (spike violin) player Mark Elayhu taking a turn or two. The star-studded roster also features acclaimed singer-songwriter Ami Benayoun who hosts rocker Mosh Ben-Ari. Other big names in the five-day mix include Evyatar Banai, Ehud Banai, Hadag Nahash, Hatikva 6, Lola Marsh, Noga Erez, Nurit Galron, and Shotei Hanevuah.

And there are a bunch of free concerts, with Shachar Even-Tzur presenting the all-the-family Agada Chaya (Living Legend) show.

For tickets and more information: www.tamarfestival.com, www.tmisrael.co.il and http://deadsea.co.il