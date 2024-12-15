Israel submits official appeal against ICC arrest warrants - report

Israel officially submitted its appeal against the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, Army Radio reported on Sunday.

On November 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for the two, citing grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed the war crime of starvation and crimes against humanity such as murder and persecution.

ישראל הגישה רשמית את הערעור על צווי המעצר נגד נתניהו וגלנט@TamarShunami pic.twitter.com/LmipcJIowV — גלצ (@GLZRadio) December 15, 2024

Later in November, it was reported that Israel would appeal the decision.

This is the first time that leaders of a democratic country have faced arrest warrants of the court, which has 123 member states.

France says Netanyahu has immunity

While all EU member states are signatories to the ICC's founding treaty, France said it believed Netanyahu had immunity to actions by the ICC, given Israel has not signed up to the court statutes.

Italy said it is not feasible to arrest Netanyahu as long as he remains head of Israel's government.

Reuters, Yonah Jeremy Bob, Eve Young, Joanie Margulies, and Keshet Neev contributed to this report.