Roadblocks positioned on Highway 1 over security alert - report

"Team Tequila," the Shin Bet's counterterrorism squad was reportedly at the scene. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2024 14:12
View of Highway 1. (photo credit: Via Maariv)
View of Highway 1.
(photo credit: Via Maariv)

Roadblocks were positioned on Route 1 on Sunday, due to a security alert in the area, Israeli media reported.

"Team Tequila," the Shin Bet's counterterrorism squad was reportedly at the scene.

Significant forces were in the area, according to the reports.

Police later stopped the suspected vehicle for which the roadblocks had been positioned, Israeli media noted.

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Israel
Shin Bet
police
Terrorist