Trump repeats warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or face consequences

United States President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a "very good talk" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about the status of the war in Gaza.

Trump described it as a "recap call" ahead of his taking office on Jan. 20.

“We had a very good talk. And we discussed what is going to happen, and I’ll be very available on January 20 and we'll see," Trump said.

"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

Trump on Ukraine

Trump added that he would discuss ways to bring an end to the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he had seen horrific images of death and destruction from the war and that "it's got to stop." Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky seen on a screen, while Russia's Vladimir Putin watches on (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Trump on TikTok

Trump said on Monday that his administration will "take a look" at whether the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok should be banned in the United States.

"I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok," Trump said during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Joe Biden signed a bill earlier this year that would force TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, to sell the popular app by Jan. 19.

Trump on vaccines

Trump continued to say he does not like mandates for vaccines but that he is a "big believer" in the polio vaccine. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

At a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said all vaccines should be looked at. Asked whether schools should mandate vaccines, he said he does not like mandates.