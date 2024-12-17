Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bomb kills chief of Russian nuclear protection forces in Moscow

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2024 07:53

A bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed a senior Russian general in charge of nuclear protection forces in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's investigative committee said.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, which starts road some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee said.

A criminal case has been opened.

