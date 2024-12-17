Jerusalem Post
Hamas calls for 'mobilization' to repel PA West Bank security op.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas called on "all movements, factions, tribal gatherings, and human rights organizations to mobilize massively" to repel the ongoing operation carried out by Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin in an official statement on Tuesday.

"We emphasize that the continuation of the PA's security operation indicates that it is turning a deaf ear to all Palestinian voices calling for its cessation and for the protection of the resistance," the terror group's statement read, adding that the PA operation "serves only the occupation army and its futile dreams of ending the resistance in the West Bank."



