Halevi in Rafah: We are dismantling Hamas, its infrastructure to prevent another Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2024 20:03

"We are dismantling Hamas and targeting its infrastructure and forces so that there will never be another October 7," IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said during a situational assessment and tour in Rafah, Gaza, on Wednesday, the IDF announced.

Halevi was accompanied by the Southern Command commander, Maj.-Gen Yaron Finkelman, Gaza Division commander, Brig.-Gen. Barak Hiram, Nahal Brigade commander, Col. Yair Zuckerman, and other senior commanders.

"We are exerting pressure on Hamas daily, driving it into greater distress, to ensure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive—and for those who are not, to provide them a proper burial in Israel. Our goal is also to return Israeli residents to their homes," Halevi told IDF troops. 

"I tell you this: the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip are coming back to life. Residents are returning, and as they do, our responsibility grows even greater—not less. It is our duty to provide a much stronger security framework so they can feel safe and secure here." He concluded his remarks by thanking the IDF troops for their "incredible work."



