Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'He hit me and cried': IDF Arabic spox. Avichay Adraee hits back at Houthi leader on X

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee engaged in an X/Twitter spat with Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi on Thursday morning. 

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi criticized Israel's strikes in Yemen on Wednesday overnight, stating, "The crimes committed by the temporary Israeli entity and the United States against Yemen are a continuation of the series of atrocities in the region."

"These acts of terrorism by Israel and America will not deter Yemen from fulfilling its duty to support Gaza. Yemen’s operations against their terrorism will persist," al-Houthi wrote. 

Adraee responded by posting, "He hit me and cried, then ran away to complain." 

PMO document leak case suspect submits request for presidential pardon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 08:23 AM
US: Laser strikes on aircraft in New Jersey soar after drone sighting
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 12:32 AM
PM seeks to appoint Roi Kachlon as deputy civil service commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 09:54 PM
Trump’s pick for top US diplomat Rubio met Blinken on Wednesday, says St
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 09:03 PM
Massive defense bill passes Congress
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 08:57 PM
Bennett, Gallant allegedly discuss forming political alliance - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:44 PM
IDF engineers dismantle tunnel in Lebanon, remove weapons in mosque
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:30 PM
Trump advisers urge ending environmental reviews for mines receiving US
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 07:22 PM
FM: France has evidence Russia manipulating influencers in France
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:48 PM
Hagari to attend classified briefing before Knesset panel
By BENZI ROBIN
12/18/2024 06:40 PM
France says sanctions, reconstruction aid in Syria will be conditional
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:31 PM
Brazilian judge orders Adele song removed over plagiarism claim
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:24 PM
Israel Meteorological Service warns of high fire index in northern Israe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 06:18 PM
US Supreme Court to consider TikTok bid to halt ban
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:14 PM
IDF issues seize, demolish orders for homes of 2 Palestinian terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 05:48 PM