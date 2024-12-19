'He hit me and cried': IDF Arabic spox. Avichay Adraee hits back at Houthi leader on X

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee engaged in an X/Twitter spat with Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi on Thursday morning.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi criticized Israel's strikes in Yemen on Wednesday overnight, stating, "The crimes committed by the temporary Israeli entity and the United States against Yemen are a continuation of the series of atrocities in the region."

"These acts of terrorism by Israel and America will not deter Yemen from fulfilling its duty to support Gaza. Yemen’s operations against their terrorism will persist," al-Houthi wrote.

Adraee responded by posting, "He hit me and cried, then ran away to complain."