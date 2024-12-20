Approx. 20 wounded, one killed after car rams into German Christmas market, driver arrested

A car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany on Friday night, BILD reported. The driver has since been arrested and at least one person was killed during the incident, according to MDR citing Magdeburg police.

Bild reported the ramming as a "terror attack." Police are reportedly also searching the market for explosives.

Eyewitnesses told German media the car drove directly into the crowds. The vehicle was described as a black BMW.

An unknown number of people were wounded, although Bild reported the figure was over 20. Hospitals as far as 80KM away are preparing to receive those wounded in the attack, according to Bild.

MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT reported ambulances were at the scene and police had called on people to leave the city center. German special police secures the area as they search for long-sought members Ernst Volker S. and Burkhard G. of Germany's notorious Red Army Faction (RAF) militant group, after decades on the run from armed robbery and attempted murder charges, in Berlin, Germany, March 3, 2024 (credit: Christian Mang/Reuters)

Matthias Schuppe, a government spokesman in the province of Saxony-Anholt, said it was an “attack” in comments to local media.

A spokesperson for local police said: “We do not yet know exactly what happened.”

Germany's Christmas markets

Christmas markets have been eyed as potential target sites by terrorists in Germany for some time. Only two weeks ago, German authorities arrested an Iraqi national suspected of targeting a Christmas market.

Last year, Christmas markets in Germany and Austria were put on high alert for fears of a potential attack.

In 2016, a truck rammed into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 people and wounding 48. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is a developing story.