A worker at the Iranian embassy in Damascus succumbed to his wounds after his car was shot at last Sunday, Sky News Arabia reported on Saturday, citing the Iranian foreign ministry.
Iranian embassy worker killed after Damascus shooting last week - report
By REUTERS12/21/2024 10:01 AM
By REUTERS12/21/2024 03:46 AM
By REUTERS12/21/2024 03:15 AM
By REUTERS12/21/2024 03:10 AM
By REUTERS12/21/2024 01:10 AM
By WALLA!12/20/2024 08:21 PM
By REUTERS12/20/2024 07:42 PM
By REUTERS12/20/2024 06:47 PM
By REUTERS12/20/2024 05:53 PM
By REUTERS12/20/2024 05:00 PM
By REUTERS12/20/2024 03:01 PM