'Reaching a deal is closer than ever if Israel stops imposing new conditions," Hamas says

“The possibility of reaching a deal is closer than ever if Israel stops imposing new conditions," Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement comes following a Friday meeting between a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, head of the negotiating team for a hostage deal and ceasefire, and representatives of the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In the statement, Hamas also declared that the three organizations are unified in their demand for an immediate end to the war as part of an agreement that includes the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.