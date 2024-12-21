Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Reaching a deal is closer than ever if Israel stops imposing new conditions," Hamas says

By WALLA!

“The possibility of reaching a deal is closer than ever if Israel stops imposing new conditions," Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement comes following a Friday meeting between a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, head of the negotiating team for a hostage deal and ceasefire, and representatives of the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

In the statement, Hamas also declared that the three organizations are unified in their demand for an immediate end to the war as part of an agreement that includes the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
IDF investigates failed interception of missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 03:38 PM
IAF intercepts drone near Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:59 PM
IDF establishes military positions in Quneitra government, Syria's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:40 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to return hostages by 'settling the entire Gaza Strip'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:00 PM
Syria's new rulers name Asaad al-Shibani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:25 PM
Movement of Houthi leaders restricted due to fear of Israeli retaliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 01:11 PM
Islamist terrorists in northwest Pakistan kill 16 security personnel
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:04 PM
Iranian embassy staff member killed after Damascus shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:41 PM
20 Palestinians try to infiltrate Israel in West Bank, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:38 PM
Lebanese army takes control of PFLP command site in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:24 PM
Seven-year-old Palestinian child killed by landmine in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 11:39 AM
Ukraine says Russia attacked it with 113 drones overnight
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 10:01 AM
Guatemalan authorities rescue 160 children from Jewish Lev Tahor sect
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 03:46 AM
US State Dept imposes visa restrictions on multiple people in South Suda
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 03:15 AM
US judge finds Israel's NSO Group liable for hacking in WhatsApp lawsui
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 03:10 AM