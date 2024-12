The US is striking Houthi military targets in Yemen's Sana'a, multiple arab news and media sources reported on Saturday.

Reports state that military aircraft can be seen in the sky of Sana'a.

Initially, reports attributed the attack to Israel but then shifted to the US.

This would be the fourth time the US has struck Yemen this week. The attacks renewed after the US aircraft carrier "Harry Truman" returned to the region.

This is a developing story.