US has decided to increase activity against Houthis, sources tell 'Post'

The US has decided to increase its activity against Yemen's Houthis, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The decision has been made in recent days, after the US policy and actions against the Houthis in the last year was deemed "insufficient."

The sources told the Post that "after the US has seen that international companies are still fearing from entering the Red Sea, and that the Houthis continue to fire against Israel and international ships - decisions had to be made."

The sources added that the US is cooperating with Israel on this issue.

In recent days, there has been an increase in US activity in Yemen, which included strikes against Houthi targets. In recent days, Israel has struck ports, which caused them to shut down, and several other targets in Sanaa.