Israeli psychologists call to examine Sara Netanyahu's ability to practice as a psychologist

DECEMBER 22, 2024

Israeli psychologists from the group "No Mental Health Without Democracy" called for Sara Netanyahu's competence to practice as a psychologist to be examined in an appeal to the Health Ministry on Sunday. 

The group reportedly said that Netanyahu "did not meet the basic standards required of a psychologist in Israel" due to the ongoing trial of her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"As professionals, psychologists, and counselors, we cannot remain indifferent in the face of these testimonies, which may indicate Mrs. Netanyahu's unfitness to work as an educational psychologist. The aggressive and abusive behavior revealed in the investigations could point to impaired judgment and raises questions about her professional functioning," the group reportedly wrote in the letter.

