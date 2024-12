The Commander of the Menashe Brigade, Col. Ayub Kayouf, was moderately injured when an IDF vehicle was hit by an explosive device during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning.

The Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, was also in the vehicle.

According to the IDF, Kayouf was moderately injured and was evacuated for medical treatment.

No other passengers were reported injured.