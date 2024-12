IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi directed the military to accelerate the timeline for conducting investigations into the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israel's military said on Wednesday.

It added that Halevi called for the majority of general staff investigations to be completed by the end of January and then subsequently presented to the defense minister in a consolidated manner.

The IDF also emphasized that the process would be done while maintaining professionalism as the war continues.