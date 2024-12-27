Jerusalem Post
Israeli politicians react to murder of elderly Holocaust survivor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2024 13:24

Israeli politicians reacted on Friday to a terror stabbing in Herzliya that claimed the life of 83-year-old Holocaust survivor Ludmila Lipovsky.

"Only monsters are capable of murdering an 80-year-old woman in cold blood," National Unity leader Benny Gantz said.

He expressed his condolences to Lipovsky's family and praised the security personnel at the scene who "neutralized the terrorist and prevented others from being harmed."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "Once again, it has been proven that carrying a weapon saves lives," according to Ynet.

Ben-Gvir added that the security officers who neutralized the terrorist would be rewarded.

