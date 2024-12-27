Elderly woman murdered in terror stabbing attack in Herzliya, suspect neutralized

An elderly woman was murdered in a terror stabbing attack in Herzliya on Friday morning. Security guards neutralized the attacker before arresting him.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Israel Police confirmed the incident was a terror attack after officers, along with MDA paramedics, arrived at the scene.

MDA Paramedic Idan Shina and MDA EMT Elon Boaron, who were the first to arrive at the scene, said teams arrived to find the woman lying unconscious with stab wounds.

The paramedics stopped the bleeding, resuscitated her, treated her with medication, and evacuated her. Magen David Adom paramedics treated an unconscious 70-year-old woman in Herzliya after the emergency medical service received an initial report indicating a woman had been stabbed, 27 December 2024 (credit: MDA)

The incident reportedly occurred on Herzliya's Kdoshei Hashoah Street.

"Our teams are on-site, treating a woman approximately 70 years old who is in critical condition, and they are fighting for her life," MDA spokesperson Zachi Heller said. "Aside from this injured woman, there are no other casualties. Security personnel in the area noticed the incident and neutralized the attacker. This is a single incident at one location that is currently being handled."

"A short time ago, several reports were received of a shooting and suspected stabbing at De Shalit Square in Herzliya," the Israel Police said. "Large police forces are on the scene. At this stage, it is known that one person is seriously injured. "

The police said that forces had located and arrested the suspect, and that Police Commissioner Danny Levy was on his way to the scene.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the Police added.

Searches conducted

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN News, a Shin Bet team were also en-route to the scene of the incident. Meanwhile, exhaustive searches are being conducted in the area.

The MDA subsequently stated that the woman was being evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

This is a developing story.