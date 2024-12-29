Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PIJ calls on PA to stop 'security and media' crackdown in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said its fighters had been subjected to a fierce campaign of arrests, shootings, and attacks in a Saturday evening statement calling for a cessation of the Palestinian Authority's ongoing security crackdown in Jenin.

PIJ claimed the crackdown "serves the Zionist occupation that incites strife, aiming to portray our Palestinian people as being in a state of internal fighting."

"We demand that the Palestinian Authority immediately stop its security and media campaigns, lift the siege on Jenin camp, end the persecution of resistance fighters, and stop the abuse of citizens," the statement continued.

The terror organization also lamented a "systematic media campaign aimed at distortion of its mission and denial of its honorable history."

"This campaign has reached the level of personal attacks on our movement's leaders and symbols," PIJ continued.

