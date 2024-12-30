Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tuesday night

The maximum price of government price-controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Tuesday at midnight, January 1, 2025, from NIS 0.08 per liter to NIS 7.20 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps, including VAT, will rise from NIS 0.02 to NIS 0.24 per liter.

The price rise is due to a 10% hike in VAT from 17% to 18%, a rise in excise, and a 0.66% weakening of the shekel against the dollar. Over the past month, the price of a barrel of oil in the Mediterranean region has fallen by 1.45%.

In 2024, the maximum price of government price-controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps has risen by NIS 0.26 from NIS 6.94 at the end of 2023.