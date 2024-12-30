Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tuesday night

By GLOBES/TNS

The maximum price of government price-controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Tuesday at midnight, January 1, 2025, from NIS 0.08 per liter to NIS 7.20 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps, including VAT, will rise from NIS 0.02 to NIS 0.24 per liter.

The price rise is due to a 10% hike in VAT from 17% to 18%, a rise in excise, and a 0.66% weakening of the shekel against the dollar. Over the past month, the price of a barrel of oil in the Mediterranean region has fallen by 1.45%.

In 2024, the maximum price of government price-controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps has risen by NIS 0.26 from NIS 6.94 at the end of 2023.

WHO call for ceasefire, stop attacks on hospitals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 09:23 AM
El Al cancels flights to Moscow until end of March
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 09:10 AM
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:55 AM
Tel Aviv beaches closed over pollution concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:39 AM
IDF officer severely injured in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 06:26 AM
Biden directs January 9, 2025, as a national day of mourning for Carter
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 05:51 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 05:08 AM
'Zionists must not sleep': Houthi terrorist posts in Hebrew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:06 AM
South Korea jet pilot said there was a bird strike before crash
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:01 AM
IDF: Sirens along Gaza border false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 02:39 AM
Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue Monday and returned
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 01:32 AM
PM Netanyahu's prostate surgery completed, transferred to recovery room
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/29/2024 10:07 PM
Biden offers US assistance to South Korea after plane crash
By REUTERS
12/29/2024 09:05 PM
IDF Chief Halevi: Northern residents must return home to win war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2024 08:23 PM
PM Netanyahu's prostate surgery at Hadassah Hospital begins
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/29/2024 07:52 PM