Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine's north

By REUTERS

Air defenses in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv were repelling a Russian air attack early on Tuesday morning, the city's military administration said.

Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in the capital after Ukraine's air force announced a missile threat across the country.

According to preliminary information, missile debris fell on a private building in one of the capital's districts, the city's military administration said on Telegram.

There was no fire or damage, as well as no reports of casualties, it added.

Separately, unidentified infrastructure was hit in a Russian missile attack in the town of Shostka, in the northern Sumy region, authorities said on Telegram. Local Telegram channels reported rounds of explosions in the area.

 

 

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 02:37 AM
Iraq keen on returning diplomatic mission to Damascus, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 10:20 PM
Biden orders closure of US government agencies on Jan. 9 over Jimmy Carter's death
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from Gaza as sirens sound on Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:47 PM
Sara Netanyahu has coronavirus, delaying return to Israel from Miami
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:38 PM
Too early to jump to conclusions over German Christmas market attack, minister says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:18 PM
Hamas fires one rocket from central Gaza toward Kissufim, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:07 PM
MK Yitzhak Pindrus draws outrage over IDF casualties comment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:10 PM
UNSC convenes emergency session on Houthi attacks on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:19 PM
IDF Chief of Staff lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:16 PM
Argentine judge rules charges against singer Liam Payne's manager
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:45 PM
Kuwaiti foreign minister, GCC secretary-general arrive in Syria
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:27 PM
Police criticizes Finance Ministry for cuts to Counterterrorism Unit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 04:25 PM
Additional NIS 28 million approved for Hesder Yeshivas for 2024
By LIAM ADIVE
12/30/2024 04:03 PM
Syrian foreign minister accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 03:39 PM