Magen David Adom (MDA) has administered medical treatment to a two-year-old who was seriously injured in a building fire in Bnei Brak, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The toddler is conscious and has burns on its body, MDA added.

Five additional people were lightly injured in the same incident from smoke inhalation.

All victims of the incident have been transferred to hospitals to receive continued treatment.

This is a developing story.