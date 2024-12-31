Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shiban, appointed by the new rulers, said in a post on X on Tuesday that he had received a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, where they discussed the importance of both countries in bringing peace to the region.
Syria’s foreign minister receives a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart - post on X
By REUTERS12/31/2024 08:11 PM
