Syria’s foreign minister receives a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart - post on X

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2024 20:08

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shiban, appointed by the new rulers, said in a post on X on Tuesday that he had received a phone call from his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, where they discussed the importance of both countries in bringing peace to the region.

