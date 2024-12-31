Jerusalem Post
1,000 bereaved families, survivors sign letter for state Oct. 7 investigation committee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Over 1,000 bereaved families, hostage families, and survivors signed a letter stating their support for the formation of a state investigation committee for the October 7 massacre, N12 reported on Tuesday.

Two more rounds of signing are expected soon, N12 reported. 

The goal of the petition is to show that there is a majority among the victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre in favor of establishing a state investigation committee to investigate the state's failure.



