1,000 bereaved families, survivors sign letter for state Oct. 7 investigation committee

Over 1,000 bereaved families, hostage families, and survivors signed a letter stating their support for the formation of a state investigation committee for the October 7 massacre, N12 reported on Tuesday.

הערב דיווחנו - 1,000 משפחות שכולות, משפחות חטופים ושורדי 7.10 חתמו על עצומת מועצת אוקטובר בדרישה להקים ועדה חקירה ממלכתית. עוד שני סבבי החתמה צפויים בקרוב. המטרה - להראות שמאסה קריטית של נפגעי ה-7.10 רוצים ועדת חקירה ממלכתית עכשיו. pic.twitter.com/jdAFKj9Y2O — דפנה ליאל (@DaphnaLiel) December 31, 2024

Two more rounds of signing are expected soon, N12 reported.

The goal of the petition is to show that there is a majority among the victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre in favor of establishing a state investigation committee to investigate the state's failure.