Suspect shot, crashes after West Bank terror ramming lightly wounds soldier

A terrorist ramming attack occurred on Wednesday evening adjacent to Deir Qaddis, in the West Bank, the IDF reported. The suspect was neutralized at the scene as he attempted to escape.

During the attack, a female IDF soldier was lightly wounded.

The soldier subsequently received medical attention.

"I was near the location and was informed of a serious accident," United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Meir Yaari said after the incident. "I arrived at the scene and found an unconscious driver who had crashed his vehicle into rocks." A United Hatzalah ambulance. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

'An attempted ramming attack'

"While treating the driver, we were told that he had attempted to carry out a ramming attack and was neutralized by gunfire, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and become seriously injured," Yaari added.

This is a developing story.