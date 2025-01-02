Jerusalem Post
Katz to Gallant: No place for cynical use of IDF recruitment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz reacted on Thursday to former defense minister Yoav Gallant's comments regarding the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) draft, Israeli media reported on Thursday. 

"There is no place for cynical political use of a moral issue like IDF recruitment," Katz noted.

"The new draft law, once completed, will bring a historic shift and result in the enlistment of tens of thousands of haredi individuals into meaningful service in the IDF for the first time since the establishment of the state—unlike the recently implemented policy, which failed and actually led to a decrease in the number of haredi serving in the IDF," Katz further noted.

On Wednesday, Gallant resigned from the Knesset, noting, among other things, that he had been removed from his position as defense minister due to his assistance on the haredi draft. 

 

  
