Indictment filed against Israeli suspected of spying for foreign entities

The State Attorney filed an indictment on Thursday against Alexander Granovsky, a 29-year-old Israeli citizen from Petah Tikva, on charges of communicating with foreign entities and passing information to the enemy, among other things, Israeli media reported.

In December, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced it had arrested Granovsky for conducting espionage and arson on behalf of foreign entities.

In a joint investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Lahav 433’s National Crime Unit of the Israel Police, Granovsky was arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses.

Motivated by financial gain

Investigators revealed that Granovsky had been in contact with foreign terror operatives since November. Acting under their direction, he allegedly carried out several tasks with full awareness of their potential to harm Israel’s security. According to authorities, his actions were motivated by financial gain. The silhouette of a man, seen over the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Granovsky was accused of setting fire to eight vehicles in various locations across Israel, leaving graffiti reading “Children of Ruhollah” at the scenes. He also allegedly photographed an infrastructure facility in central Israel and filmed the entrance to the neighborhood where former Defense Minister and Knesset Member Benny Gantz resides, sending the footage to his handlers.