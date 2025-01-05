Attempted stabbing attack in Deir Kadis, West Bank

A Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli who arrived at the village of Deir Kadis in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

No injuries were reported, according to the reports.

תיעוד נסיון פיגוע הדקירה במכון לשטיפת כלי רכב בכפר דיר קדיס, ליד מודיעין עילית@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/FACNSbpO8V — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 5, 2025

Troops on-site

IDF troops were reportedly on-site, encircling the village.

According to N12, the civilian was a resident of Modi’in Illit who entered the village for mercantile purposes, during which a Palestinian attempted to stab him.

The resident reportedly managed to escape, and security forces were searching for the assailant.

This is a developing story.