Attempted stabbing attack in Deir Kadis, West Bank

No injuries were reported, and IDF troops were reportedly on-site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 5, 2025 11:56
A Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli who arrived at the village of Deir Kadis in the West Bank, Israeli media reported. 

No injuries were reported, according to the reports. 

Troops on-site

IDF troops were reportedly on-site, encircling the village. 

According to N12, the civilian was a resident of Modi’in Illit who entered the village for mercantile purposes, during which a Palestinian attempted to stab him.

The resident reportedly managed to escape, and security forces were searching for the assailant. 

This is a developing story.  



