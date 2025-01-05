Otzma Yehudit proposed bills will not receive coalition backing until further notice

Bills proposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party members will not receive the backing of the coalition, Coalition whip MK Ofir Katz announced on Sunday.

"From now until further notice, legislative proposals from Otzma Yehudit members who voted in opposition to coalition discipline will not receive coalition support and will not be added to the agenda," Katz noted.

"Government bills from the National Security Ministry will be reviewed on their merits, and only urgent ones related to national security will be approved," he added.

"Such a significant and ongoing blow to the coalition's stability and conduct will not be ignored. It is inconceivable to issue an apology while simultaneously promising to continue disrupting the coalition's work," the MK further noted. This comes after Ben-Gvir voted against the “Trapped Profits Bill” last week, for which, in order for the coalition to secure a majority, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to leave Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem after undergoing surgery and Likud MK Boaz Bismuth had to attend the Knesset despite sitting shiva for his mother. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in the Knesset plenum ahead of a budget vote, December 31, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Otzma Yehudit commented in response, "Our ideology has never been deterred by 'punishments.' That was the case when we fought against the policy in Gaza even before October 7, when we changed the conditions for terrorists in prison despite opposition, when we reformed the police force, and exactly the same applies to our fight to dismiss the oppositional attorney general.

"The same will be true now in our struggle against the severe harm caused by Treasury officials to Israel's police and prison service, as well as the closure of police stations and readiness units," the statement read.

Ben-Gvir commented on the sanction in a post on X/Twitter. "We will continue to vote according to our principles until a solution is reached regarding the prevention of police station closures, the readiness units, and the cuts to the salaries of police officers, prison guards, and all of Israel's national security forces.

Ben-Gvir's opposition to the bill

Ben-Gvir had previously noted his opposition to the bill due to his discontent with the 2025 budget allocation to his ministry, which he said would have a negative effect on police activity.

Had the bill not passed by the end of the calendar year, a gap in the 2025 national income would have been created, and the government could have been brought down.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this article.