Canada PM Trudeau to announce resignation as early as Monday, Globe and Mail reports

By REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he will resign as Liberal Party Leader, The Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing three sources.

The sources told the Globe and Mail that they don't know definitely when Trudeau will announce his plans to leave but said they expect it will happen before a key national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new leader is selected, the report said.

Trudeau took over as Liberal leader in 2013 when the party was in deep trouble and had been reduced to third place in the House of Commons for the first time.

Biden says it is awful that Trump is seeking to do away with birthright
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:45 AM
Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:49 PM
Gal Gadot shares photo of hostage Liri Albag to 108m followers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:03 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 07:44 PM
Tzabar Battalion soldier severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:28 PM
Police officer arrested for suspected involvement in rape case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:18 PM
Inbar Gridinger-Gisler identified as Israeli woman killed in Tanzania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 05:44 PM
Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 05:27 PM
Infiltration detected at Jerusalem's Central Command base - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 05:08 PM
Austrian president to meet far-right leader on Monday
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 04:05 PM
Police arrested individual suspected of smuggling women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 03:44 PM
Initial reports: Explosions heard in Damascus, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 02:45 PM
Moscow says Ukraine launches new attack in Kursk region of Russia
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 01:52 PM
Syrian foreign minister in Doha to meet Qatar's prime minister
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 12:53 PM
Yoav Gallant's resignation from Knesset goes into effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 11:19 AM