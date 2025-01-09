Jerusalem Post
Justice Minister Levin and FM Sa'ar present bill to pass Judicial Selection Committee law

WALLA!

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar presented a bill to establish the Judicial Selection Committee law in a joint statement on Thursday.

In the statement, they said that they had reached a "historic agreement, one that constitutes a historic reform to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee and principles for legislating a basic law."

As part of the "compromise framework," the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee will be changed and will include two ministers, two Knesset members, two attorneys, and three judges. The attorneys serving on the committee will be selected—one by the coalition and the other by the opposition—replacing the two attorneys from the Bar Association, as was previously customary.

The controversial  Judicial Selection Committee law is expected to give the coalition control over appointments of judges and of the Supreme Court chief justice before the January 16 deadline by which a permanent chief justice must be appointed.



