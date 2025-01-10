Jerusalem Post
Katz instructs IDF to present plan for complete defeat of Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to present a plan that would bring about the complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Friday. 

Lebanese caretaker PM says country to begin disarming south Litani
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:44 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:40 AM
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:24 AM
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police say
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:20 AM
High Court tells State to answer questions regarding haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 09:51 AM
ISIS touts credit for New Orleans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:20 AM
Jewish extremists set fire to structures in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:13 AM
Liberal Party of Canadian PM Trudeau to choose new leader on March 9
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 05:45 AM
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 03:52 AM
South Korean presidential security chief to be questioned by police
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 02:54 AM
Kamala Harris cancels foreign trip due to California wildfires
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 02:13 AM
French President Macron talked with UK's Starmer on Ukraine, Middle East
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 01:33 AM
New Mexico Supreme Court strikes down local abortion restrictions
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 01:10 AM
Biden protections for transgender students struck down by US judge
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 11:47 PM
Trudeau says Trump talk of annexing Canada is a distraction tactic
By REUTERS
01/09/2025 11:43 PM