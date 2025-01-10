Jerusalem Post
Chinese hackers breach US govt office that assessed foreign investments, CNN reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Chinese hackers breached the US government office that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, CNN reported on Friday, citing three US officials familiar with the matter.

IDF: Tomer Eliaz Arava and Dikla Arava likely killed by IDF fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 02:49 PM
WMO confirms 2024 was hottest year on record
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 01:00 PM
Lebanese caretaker PM will meet Syria's leader Sharaa in Damascus
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister says he will visit European countries in coming period
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 11:19 AM
Katz instructs IDF to present plan for complete defeat of Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 10:57 AM
Lebanese caretaker PM says country to begin disarming south Litani
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:44 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes near west coast of Colombia
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:40 AM
China in contact with WHO on respiratory diseases, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:24 AM
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police say
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 10:20 AM
High Court tells State to answer questions regarding haredi draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 09:51 AM
ISIS touts credit for New Orleans terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:20 AM
Jewish extremists set fire to structures in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2025 07:13 AM
Liberal Party of Canadian PM Trudeau to choose new leader on March 9
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 05:45 AM
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 03:52 AM
South Korean presidential security chief to be questioned by police
By REUTERS
01/10/2025 02:54 AM