Hamas releases preview of video 'Soon, Time Is Running Out' on Telegram

Hamas released a possible hostage video preview on its Telegram channel Saturday evening entitled "Soon, Time Is Running Out" as hostage families prepare for the rally later Saturday evening.

In the preview, Sharon Alony Cunio introduces herself while facing a camera. Sharon was a hostage who was released in the November 2023 hostage deal with her two children. Her husband, David Cunio, remains captive in Gaza.

In a second preview, text appears in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, stating that after Sharon left, "David has either been killed, injured, or is in good health." The video then states on a new slide, "Netanyahu has not decided yet."

At Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dr. Mazen Abu Siam, Rahat City Council member and friend of the late Yosef AlZayadni will start the speeches at the rally, followed by Shira Albag, mother of hostage Liri Albag, Jack Lew, the outgoing US Ambassador, accompanied by German Ambassador Steffen Seibert and British Ambassador Simon Walters, Nira Sarusi, mother of the late Almog Sarusi, Yael Adar, mother of the late Tamir Adar, and Nissan Kalderon, the brother of Ofer Kalderon.

Demonstrations calling for an end to the war will be held across the country Saturday evening.