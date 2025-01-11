Netanyahu hosts situational assessment on hostage deal, instructs Barnea to head to Qatar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment Saturday evening regarding the issue of hostages, according to a statement from his office.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon and Diplomatic Adviser Ophir Falk will travel to Doha to continue advancing a hostage deal.

Netanyahu made the decision shortly after meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior security officials, and negotiators representing both the outgoing and incoming US administrations attended the meeting.

Israel will complete its withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor on the last day of implementing the stages of the hostage release deal, KAN reported, citing Arabic media.

How will the stages of the deal be implemented?

The first stage of the deal talks about a partial withdrawal from the corridor and a reduction in Israeli forces in the area. The second stage will see the IDF still remaining at a number of inspection posts along the corridor, and on the last day of the deal's third stage, there will be a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the corridor, according to the report.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated that they welcomed the decision to send Barnea, Alon, and Falk to Qatar.

"We call on the delegation: This is a historic opportunity to secure the release of all our loved ones."