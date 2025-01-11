Jerusalem Post
Ari Rosenfeld's lawyers: 'Shin Bet determined that he is not dangerous'

By HODIA RAN

Defense attorneys for Ari Rosenfeld said on Saturday evening that the Shin Bet submitted an opinion stating that the level of danger associated with Rosenfeld has decreased.

Rosenfeld's attorneys also said that the prosecutor's office has accepted this position but that they are also demanding the IDF's opinion on the matter. Rosenfeld's lawyers opposed this and demanded his immediate release.

Rosenfeld was named as the non-commissioned officer involved in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) leaked document affair, court documents revealed in December.

Reports from KAN News suggested that the classified information was selectively leaked to shape Israeli public perception regarding hostage negotiations with Hamas.



