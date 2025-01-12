Elderly Nahariya resident succumbs to wounds from Hezbollah rocket, following hospitalization

Tamar Edri, 75, a resident of Nahariya, died of her wounds on Sunday in the hospital, about two months after she was fatally injured by a Hezbollah rocket hitting her home in November, Israeli media reported that evening.

Edri was hospitalized for two months following the attack but succumbed to wounds that proved fatal.

Her house on Jabotinsky Street in Nahariya was hit by a Hezbollah-launched rocket during a heavy barrage on November 25, the night before the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect.

Three other residents of the building were slightly injured in the attack. The site where a missile fired from Lebanon hit and caused damage in Nahariya, northern Israel, November 12, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)

Sheltering in place

She left behind her husband, Yossi, and four daughters and nine grandchildren.

The strike did not injure Yossi, as he managed to leave the bedroom, but they were unable to get to their shelter in time.

The standard advice for older people unable to move quickly is to shelter in place as the chance of injury from a fall due to rushing is greater than injury from a rocket.

The Nahariya city council shared their condolences with the family, saying, "On behalf of the residents of Nahariya, the mayor, members of the city council, the city administration, and its employees, we would like to send sincere condolences and a warm embrace to her husband Yossi, her children Yarden, Sagit, Oshrat, and Liron, her grandchildren and all family members."