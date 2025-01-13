Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

German-Iranian women's rights activist released from Iranian prison

By REUTERS

Nahid Taghavi, an Iranian-German women's rights activist, has been released from prison and is back in Germany after more than four years of incarceration in Iran, Amnesty International said on Monday.

The release of Taghavi followed concerns about the 70-year-old's health and calls from rights groups on the German government to pressure Tehran on the case.

Taghavi was detained in October 2020 during a visit to Tehran and later sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for her alleged involvement in an illegal group and for propaganda against the state. Amnesty called the charges fabricated.

Germany has clashed with Iran in the past over its jailing of dual citizens and criticized its human rights record. In October, Berlin recalled its ambassador to Iran over the execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd.

IAF intercepts drone from Yemen in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 08:17 AM
Sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 07:53 AM
North Korean troop fatalities and injuries exceed 3,000 in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 06:21 AM
CENTCOM chief visits US aircraft carrier deployed in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 04:03 AM
Los Angeles fire death toll rises to 24
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 03:48 AM
Bezos optimistic about Trump's space agenda, not concerned about Musk
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 02:53 AM
FM Sa'ar meets with British counterpart to discuss regional developments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 11:58 PM
Bird flu discovered in a turkey coop in Kibbutz Tzora
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 10:17 PM
Biden spoke with families of Americans detained in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 09:54 PM
Minister May Golan avoids police questions over hitting motorcyclist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 07:33 PM
Lapid discusses hostages with Qatari delegation
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/12/2025 06:08 PM
Western Wall Plaza to undergo maintenance, construction work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 05:45 PM
Iranian businessman detained in Italy to return home in coming hours
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 05:30 PM
US military stands ready to respond to Los Angeles fires, FEMA says
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 05:01 PM
Katz: 'Anyone who deals in Gaza-style terror will be dealt with
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2025 04:19 PM