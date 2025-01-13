Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Finance, National Security Ministries made significant progress in budget discussions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Significant progress was made in negotiations between the Finance Ministry and National Security Ministry on the National Security Ministry's budget last week, according to reports on Monday.

The Prime Minister instructed the parties to reach finalized agreements within seven days.

Due to these developments, Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is slated to vote with the government coalition, and the coalition will introduce Otzma Yehudit-proposed laws, the reports add.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report

Lebanon's Hezbollah delays meeting with president, indicating tensions over PM choice
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 03:17 PM
German-Iranian women's rights activist released from Iranian prison
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 12:21 PM
IAF intercepts drone from Yemen in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 08:17 AM
Sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 07:53 AM
North Korean troop fatalities and injuries exceed 3,000 in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 06:21 AM
CENTCOM chief visits US aircraft carrier deployed in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 04:03 AM
Los Angeles fire death toll rises to 24
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 03:48 AM
Bezos optimistic about Trump's space agenda, not concerned about Musk
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 02:53 AM
FM Sa'ar meets with British counterpart to discuss regional developments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 11:58 PM
Bird flu discovered in a turkey coop in Kibbutz Tzora
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 10:17 PM
Biden spoke with families of Americans detained in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 09:54 PM
Minister May Golan avoids police questions over hitting motorcyclist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 07:33 PM
Lapid discusses hostages with Qatari delegation
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/12/2025 06:08 PM
Western Wall Plaza to undergo maintenance, construction work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 05:45 PM
Iranian businessman detained in Italy to return home in coming hours
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 05:30 PM