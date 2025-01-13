Finance, National Security Ministries made significant progress in budget discussions

Significant progress was made in negotiations between the Finance Ministry and National Security Ministry on the National Security Ministry's budget last week, according to reports on Monday.

The Prime Minister instructed the parties to reach finalized agreements within seven days.

Due to these developments, Otzma Yehudit, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is slated to vote with the government coalition, and the coalition will introduce Otzma Yehudit-proposed laws, the reports add.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report