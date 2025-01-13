IDF announces death of five soldiers in northern Gaza

Five soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Monday evening.

The soldiers have been named as Captain Yair Yakov Shushan, Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar, Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel, Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer, and Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman.

The IDF added that eight other soldiers from the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were also wounded in the same incident.

Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer, 19, from Herzliya

Yariv Fisher, the mayor of Herzliya, said "Yoav Feffer was not just a neighbor, he was an integral part of our community – a young man of values."

"It is difficult to digest the loss. Our city and our community have lost a true hero."

His funeral will take place on Tuesday at the old cemetery in Herzliya, in the military section.

Captain Yair Yakov Shushan, 23, from Ma'alot-Tarshiha

Moti Ben David, the mayor of Ma'alot Tarshiha, said the city was in mourning over Shoshan's death.

"Yair - the hero - grew up and was educated in the city, fought bravely in the war, and even received a certificate of excellence from the Prime Minister and the Chief of Staff last summer during the completion of his officers' course."

"The entire Ma'alot Tarshiha community embraces his family in their difficult time."

Aviel Weissman, 20, from Poriya Illit

The Jordan Valley Regional Council announced the loss of Aviel Weissman, of Poriya, who fell in Gaza.

"Residents of Poriya bow their heads in mourning and grief over the loss of Aviel Weissman, a son of the community, in the 'Swords of Iron' war in Gaza.

Weissman was a graduate of Darca Beit Yerah school.

Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar, aged 20, from Kfar Tavor, and Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel, aged 20, from Gedera, were also named.