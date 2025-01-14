Ben-Gvir admits to preventing hostage deal on numerous occasions

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir admitted in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday that his party had prevented a hostage deal from being achieved on numerous occasions.

העסקה המתגבשת היא נוראית. אני מכיר היטב את פרטיה: היא כוללת שחרור מאות מחבלים רוצחים מבתי הכלא, חזרת עזתים בהם אלפי מחבלים לצפון הרצועה, מסיגה את צה"ל מציר נצרים, ומחזירה את האיום על תושבי העוטף - ובכך למעשה מוחקת את הישגי המלחמה שהושגו בדם רב של לוחמינו, עד כה, ברצועת עזה. לא… pic.twitter.com/8bwuxB8uuc — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 14, 2025

"In the past year, through our political power, we succeeded in preventing this deal from moving forward, time and time again," he noted.

According to Ben-Gvir, "additional elements" have since joined the government "and now support the deal, and we no longer hold the balance of power."

Ben-Gvir's remarks were made as part of his call to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to leave the government if a hostage deal would be approved.

"The emerging deal is a surrender to Hamas!" Ben-Gvir noted in an earlier statement, adding, "I call on my colleague, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to join me and collaborate in opposing the surrender deal with Hamas. People walk past a wall displaying posters of hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 18, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

"Otzma Yehudit alone does not have the ability to block the deal. I suggest we go together to the Prime Minister and inform him that if he approves the deal, we will resign from the government," the minister added.

"Even if we end up in the opposition, we will not bring down the prime minister," Ben-Gvir emphasized.

"However, this collaboration is our only way to prevent the surrender deal, to stop this terrible agreement, and to ensure that the deaths of hundreds of soldiers were not in vain."

Hostage deal may be finalized today

On Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post that a hostage deal could be announced on Tuesday if there are no last-minute surprises. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Meetings are set to be held during the day in Qatar to finalize the deal.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.